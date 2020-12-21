MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Next cold front passes, showers and storms wind down overnight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve been tracking a potent batch of showers and thunderstorms rolling through the Tampa Bay area ahead of an approaching cold front. The rain will slowly wind down overnight as the frontal boundary sweeps through.

Almost all of the rain will be done by daybreak Monday but a few isolated showers will still be possible, mostly south of I-4. Otherwise, sunshine will break out during the day. Expect a breezy and cooler afternoon with high temperatures only reaching the upper 60s.

More sunshine and milder temperatures back up into the 70s are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stronger cold front will arrive Christmas Eve evening with showers and storms possible into the early morning hours on Christmas Day. A much cooler batch of air will crash in behind it with high temperatures on Christmas only expected to reach the upper 50s! Temperatures will remain well below average throughout the holiday weekend.