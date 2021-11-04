MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Next big system arrives tomorrow with heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are already increasing ahead of tomorrow’s system. Expect extra clouds around today with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. These showers will be mostly light to moderate rain.

Highs will still make it into the low 80s this afternoon. Rain begins to increase overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

As the area of low pressure arrives from the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, the heavy rain begins. We could get multiple rounds of downpours through the day as the low crosses the state. Highs will be held into the mid 70s, and winds could be gusty at times.

The severe weather threat is quite low with this system, but watch for some lightning.

Once the low heads into the Atlantic, our weather begins to improve. A few showers linger into Saturday morning before the cooler air arrives.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s, and we drop into the 50s Saturday night. Despite lots of sunshine Sunday and Monday, highs will only be in the mid 70s, which is well below average for early November.

