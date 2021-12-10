MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Nearing record high temperatures to end the week in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Patchy dense fog has settled in again this morning. Watch for limited visibility on the roads. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for some counties until 10 am this morning.

Temperatures are quite warm for this time of year as well. The fog will lift out by midmorning and it will be the warmest day we’ve had all week with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light, skies will be mostly sunny and rain chances are less than a 10%.

The weather pattern will stay quiet and very warm for the first half of the weekend. Dry and mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees Saturday.

A very weak and decaying front will approach Sunday and bring a few showers north of I-4 but most areas will stay dry and it will not be an all day washout. Temperatures will still be well above average with a high near 80 however, there may be a slight drop in humidity Sunday evening and into Monday.

Otherwise, even into next week, highs will be in the low to mid 80s each day and it will be mostly dry.