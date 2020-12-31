MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record warmth for last day of 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Temperatures are mild to start off the last day of 2020. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds as the sun comes up and temperatures will warm quickly. There are a few passing showers this morning and one or two cannot be ruled out but most spots will stay dry.

Highs will top out near 81 degrees this afternoon, just two degrees shy of the record high of 83 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny at times with passing clouds throughout the day. Winds will stay breezy out of the southeast and South with gusts up to 25 mph.

Rain should not be an issue for any New year’s Eve plans but don’t be surprised if there are a few rain drops here and there. Temperatures will stay mild through the evening and fall into the upper 60s by midnight.

The warmth continues for New year’s day with highs back in the low 80s and rain free conditions. The next cool down will arrive on Sunday as a weak front passes through Florida.

A few showers are possible Sunday as the front passes but it will not be an all day wash out. Cooler and drier air will filter in Sunday night and highs will be back in the 60s for Monday.

Temperatures will be back below average to start the work week next week but it will not last long.