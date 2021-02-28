MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record temps Sunday in Tampa, cold front arrives midweek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are mild and muggy this morning with most spots near 70°. Tampa Bay is in store for a warm day with near record high temperatures.

It will feel very similar to Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s near the coast, mid to upper 80s east of I-75. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds and stay dry.

Tonight will be another mild one with lows near 69°. Monday afternoon will still be above average but a couple degrees less warm with highs near 81 degrees.

A series of cold fronts will move through next week. The timing and strength of each front is uncertain. There will be a chance for showers Tuesday afternoon and it will stay warm with highs in the upper 70s.

The first cold front will pass Wednesday with a 20% chance for showers and bring temperatures back down to near average for the last half of the work week (mid-70S).

A second cold front will approach Friday night and Saturday. This one looks stronger on the long range forecast models. There is a 30% chance for showers on Saturday. Expect much cooler temperatures behind it with a drop in humidity and highs on Sunday possibly in the upper sixties.

This will change over the coming week as details become clearer, check back in often.