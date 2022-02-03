MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record heat this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After one of the coldest days in years across Tampa Bay last weekend, we’ve turned things around completely. Highs today will reach into the low-mid 80s, and the record high in Tampa today is 84.

We will feel slightly higher humidity and see a few extra clouds today, but it should stay rain-free and relatively comfortable. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid 60s.

It’s warm again tomorrow with highs in the low 80s, and there is a 10% chance of a stray shower ahead of a slow-moving cold front. It’s the same cold front causing the winter mess across much of the country today, but it will be much weaker when it finally arrives here on Saturday.

The front will bring us a 40% chance of scattered showers on Saturday, and it will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s. The front stalls through the weekend and into next week with passing areas of low pressure developing along it. This will keep our weather unsettled with a few showers possible each day.

Finally, the front gets a push to the south Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. That’s when we have our next best chance for widespread rain, and cooler air comes in behind it.