MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record heat Sunday, new tropical depression forms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another very warm day to get the weekend started, we’ll challenge record high temperatures on Sunday.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with a few very isolated showers ending. Overnight low temperatures will stay mild only falling into the mid 70s.

Look for a similar day on Sunday with lots of sunshine to get things started. Temperatures will warm quickly eventually reaching the upper 80s near 90 degrees during the afternoon. Tomorrow’s record high temperature in Tampa is 91 degrees set last year. A few showers will be possible Sunday afternoon, especially south of I-4. The overall rain chance is 20%.

Our next cold front won’t arrive until Friday eventually bringing some slightly cooler and drier air for next weekend.

Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the northwestern Caribbean. This system is forecast to intensity into Tropical Storm Zeta this weekend and it could reach hurricane strength in the southern Gulf Of Mexico early next week. The current forecast track keeps it well west of Tampa Bay eventually heading for the northern Gulf Coast.