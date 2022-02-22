MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record heat next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out slightly cool, but it warms up quickly. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s, which is close to today’s record high of 87 set in 2018.

Humidity will stay in a comfortable range today, so we should just see a few passing clouds. Overnight lows remain above average in the mid 60s.

The near-record heat continues for the next few days. We’ll be in the mid-upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday with no rain expected. Definitely feeling like spring.

Highs remain in the 80s through the weekend. Our next cold front passes Monday with just a 20% rain chance, but the front will cool us down. Highs drop below average to near 70 early next week.

