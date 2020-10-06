Max Defender 8 Forecast: Near Record Heat Likely Again Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay very warm in the upper 70s with patchy clouds.

Wednesday there is not much rain expected with partly cloudy skies and only a 20% afternoon rain chance. High temps will be back into the low 90s, likely near records!

Thursday’s forecast is mostly dry with a slim 10% chance of rain. High temps will be back up to around 90 degrees.

Friday the rain chance starts to come back as moisture returns. The rain chance is 30%. High temps will be in the upper 80s.

