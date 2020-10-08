Max Defender 8 Forecast: Near Record Heat Friday

Forecast





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps stay very warm in the upper 70s with a few clouds around. The evening showers in inland spots will quickly come to an end and it should stay mostly dry.

Friday morning temps will be near 77 in Tampa with temps reaching back into the low 90s near records in the afternoon. Rain chances will be near 20% in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday deeper moisture will move across the state and linger into the start of next week. The rain chance on Saturday and Sunday is 40%.

