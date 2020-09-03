Max Defender 8 Forecast: Near Record Heat Forecast For Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight the evening showers end and temps will remain very warm near 80 degrees.

Friday will be a scorcher. High pressure overhead and slightly drier air aloft will bring temps up to the mid 90s. The forecast high for Tampa is 94 only a 20% chance of rain. Areas north of I-4 like Pasco, Hernando & Citrus County have a much higher rain chance near 50% for Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday the rain will develop late in the day and the storm chance is 30%. High temps will be in the low to mid 90s again. The forcast high for Tampa is 93.

Sunday the rain will develop late in the afternoon again. The storm chance is 30% with a high near 93.