LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Max Defender 8 Forecast: Near Record Heat Forecast For Friday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight the evening showers end and temps will remain very warm near 80 degrees.

Friday will be a scorcher. High pressure overhead and slightly drier air aloft will bring temps up to the mid 90s. The forecast high for Tampa is 94 only a 20% chance of rain. Areas north of I-4 like Pasco, Hernando & Citrus County have a much higher rain chance near 50% for Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday the rain will develop late in the day and the storm chance is 30%. High temps will be in the low to mid 90s again. The forcast high for Tampa is 93.

Sunday the rain will develop late in the afternoon again. The storm chance is 30% with a high near 93.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss