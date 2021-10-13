MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record heat for the rest of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After setting a record high of 93 degrees on Tuesday, afternoon highs stay close to record levels into the weekend.

We hit 90 degrees today and tomorrow, which is just one or two degrees from the current record highs.

There will not be much rain to cool us off either. We stay rain-free through the early afternoon each day. Late in the afternoon and evening, there will be a 20% chance of a quick, light shower. The rain will start in the center of the state and push toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Some drier air limits rain chances to just 10% Friday and Saturday.

A weak cold front brings a 20% rain chance Sunday. Once the front pushes south, the humidity will drop slightly, but it will not be a huge difference. Afternoon highs return to normal for mid-October, which is in the mid 80s.