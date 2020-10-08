MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record heat and summer-like humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our string of hot and humid days continues. Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon. The record high for today is 92 set in 1990.

Humidity is close to summer levels, but there is a light breeze that can help it feel less uncomfortable outside.

Today’s rain chance is only 10%. One or two showers are possible late this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

Similar conditions are expected tomorrow with highs back in the low 90s. There is a 20% chance of afternoon showers tomorrow. That rain chance increases to 30% Saturday and up to 40% Sunday.

Hurricane Delta is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana late Friday. After landfall, the system heads north and draws tropical moisture across the state of Florida this weekend. That’s why our rain chances increase.