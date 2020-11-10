MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record heat and passing downpours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We continue to track Tropical Storm Eta as it drifts away from Florida. Today, the impacts from the system will be less than the past few days. Winds will not be as strong, and the rain chance comes to down 40%.

Humidity will still be high, and afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Today’s record high is 87 degrees set in 1986, so we will be close to tying or breaking that record.

It stays muggy and breezy this evening with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Eta heads back north tomorrow, so winds increase locally. Highs will be back in the mid 80s with a 40% chance of downpours. Eta should be closest to us on Thursday, so the rain chance increases to 50%.

We begin to dry out Friday and the weekend. Looking ahead, it appears a cold front should pass Monday and bring back some fall-like weather.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the Atlantic. It will head away from the U.S., but it is the 29th named storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season, and that’s the most ever in one season. Plus, there’s also a tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a 60% chance of developing.