MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record heat and high humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 6pm. It is going to be another scorcher today with highs in the mid 90s. The record high for today at Tampa International Airport is 95 set in 2016.

With the excessive humidity expected, heat index values range from 100-110 this afternoon. There will still be a breeze from the southeast, but it will not be as strong as the past few days.

Spotty showers develop and push quickly toward the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 30%. That increases to 40% tomorrow afternoon.

It will be just a few degrees cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 90s, but that’s still above average for late-August. An onshore wind pattern sets up this weekend, so showers start earlier in the day. Afternoon highs will be closer to the average of 90 degrees.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Laura is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico as it heads toward Texas/Louisiana coast. It could make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane early Thursday morning.