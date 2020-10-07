MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record heat and high humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon, which is close to the record high of 93 set in Tampa back in 1951.

When you factor in the humidity, it may feel like 100+ during the afternoon. Expect a light breeze and a 30% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The rain tapers off after sunset, and overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. It certainly feels like summer.

Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere limits our rain chance to 10% tomorrow. It will still be quite hot with highs near 90 degrees. Rain chances return to 30% Friday and Saturday.

At this point, our best rain chance is expected Sunday as tropical moisture spreads across the state as Delta heads inland.

Hurricane Delta is a powerful storm and will pass over Cancun, Mexico and into the Gulf of Mexico today. The forecast track takes the strong hurricane toward the Louisiana coast with a landfall expected late Friday.