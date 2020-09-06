MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Near record heat again Sunday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We tied a record high temperature (96 degrees in 1941) to get the long holiday weekend started yesterday and we’ll be awfully close to another record again this afternoon.

Expect lots of sunshine into the early afternoon with temperatures rocketing quickly into the low and mid 90s. A scattered coverage of showers and storms will develop for the late afternoon and evening hours with a 40% rain chance.

Rain chances will rise to 50% for Labor Day Monday as deeper atmospheric moisture arrives. Expect a sunny start with a better coverage of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Rain chances will stay elevated much of next week before some slightly drier air moves in next weekend.