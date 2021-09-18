MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Muggy with scattered storms this weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Skies are mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It is quite muggy with deep tropical moisture in place. In fact, Tampa almost broke a record Friday for the amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere.

It lingers again today keeping rain chances at a 60%. Showers this morning along the coast will become more widespread by midday and push onshore. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about this afternoon but mainly push inland this evening.

Skies stay mostly cloudy with just a few rays of sun here and there and temperatures in the upper 80s. Low temperatures tonight will be around 76°.

Sunday will feature a similar setup with the moisture still around, rain chances increase to a 50% for scattered showers and thunderstorms that push inland during the evening.

The extra moisture will linger through the middle of next week keeping rain chances higher than the other wise would be. We should see some more sun as we head into the end of the work week.

The tropics remain active. tropical Storm Odette will be short lived as it parallels the US East Coast.

A tropical wave that just came off the coast of Africa has a low chance to develop and is really of no concern.

Invest 95L is a robust tropical wave that has a high chance of developing. It is currently in the south-central Atlantic moving toward the outer Caribbean Islands. It will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next day or say. Most longer range forecast models curve 95L north before it reaches the Bahamas, keeping it well west of the United States.