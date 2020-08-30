MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Muggy with passing storms Sunday & Monday before returning to normal by the end of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A line of heavy rain has moved onshore north of of I-4 this morning and continues to move east. Abundant moisture combined with upper level energy will keep rain chances high again today and Monday.

Winds are flowing out of the southwest keeping the moisture streaming in which is why it is so muggy outside. Rain chances this afternoon increase to 50%. This same pattern will continue in Monday. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 80s north to the low 90s farther south, where less widespread storms are expected.

By the middle of the week, the tropical moisture eases up just a bit. Rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday are at 40%. Highs will still be right around average, near 90 degrees.

By the end of the week and into the weekend, the pattern flips and we’ll see drier mornings with storms developing in the afternoons along the sea breezes. Temperatures will be hotter with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The tropics remain active with three areas being monitored by the NHC.

The first area off the Carolina coastline is an area of low pressure that could develop from the upper level energy overhead of Florida moving in that direction. There is a 40% chance that develops in the next two days and a 50% chance in the next five days. Either way, this area low pressure will move out to sea.

The second is a tropical wave moving into the Caribbean Sea has a 20% chance of developing in the next two days and a 30% chance in the next five. This wave is not well organized at the moment but gradual development of the system is possible through early next week as it moves west.

The third tropical wave is nearly stationary off the coast of Africa. The NHC gives this a 40% chance of developing over the next five days. While there are only limited showers and storms associated with this wave right now, further development of the system is possible next week.