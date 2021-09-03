MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Muggy with morning coastal showers and inland afternoon storms for Labor Day weekend in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With a muggy west wind continuing and deep tropical moisture still in place, showers will be possible near the coast this morning.

Temperatures are warm and muggy and will top out near 90° this afternoon.

Rain chances increase to a 40% for scattered showers and storms developing as temperatures heat up.

The west, onshore wind will continue into the weekend, leaving a chance for morning showers near the coast each day. Rain chances will then increase each afternoon for scattered storms developing mainly inland.

Each day will be quite muggy with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures close to triple digits. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds each day.

Rain chances increase again to a 40% for next week.

