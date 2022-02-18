MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Muggy today ahead of a cold front tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for patchy fog especially near the coast this morning. It feels extra humid as well. Some sea fog may linger throughout the day.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 80 degrees. We have a 20% rain chance this afternoon and evening as the front slowly pushes south.

It stays warm tonight with lows in the low 60s. Cooler air filters in tomorrow, so highs will be in the mid 70s. That’s significantly cooler than the record heat we had Thursday, but it only takes us back to average for mid-February.

It will be a little breezy at times Saturday, and it cools quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday looks quite pleasant with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Spring-like weather returns for most of next week with highs in the mid 80s and no rain expected.