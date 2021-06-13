MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Muggy pattern continues with scattered downpours, better coverage expected Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s another muggy morning with the west wind continuing to bring in a few isolated showers along the coastal areas this morning. The showers will drift inland this afternoon and overall rain chances are at 30%.

Temperatures will warm from the 70s this morning to up near 90 degrees this afternoon. But similar to previous days, feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits in the hottest part of the day.

We will likely see a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday with a surge of upper level moisture coming in from the north. Expect downpours arriving early Monday morning and scattered throughout the day with rain chances at a 40%.

With the extra showers and cloud cover around temperatures will be held in the upper 80s but it will still be very humid.

By the end of the work week, rain chances will be decreasing with the potential for some drier air to move in overhead. This would be while deeper moisture is organizing in the western Gulf in to potentially something tropical.

Our forecast will likely be slightly drier and hotter through the first half of the weekend with forecast models keeping any impacts from that system well to our west.

Currently the National Hurricane Center is monitoring this system as it organizes in the Bay of Campeche and is giving it a 10% chance of developing over the next two days and a 50% chance of developing over the next five days.

As of Sunday morning, the showers were not moving much and any development of this system would be slow. The NHC says a tropical depression could form by Thursday or Friday.