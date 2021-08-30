MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Muggy onshore flow pattern returns, early shower chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re transitioning back into an onshore flow weather pattern with a muggy west wind off of the Gulf Of Mexico. Morning rain chances will return for the middle of the week with showers and storms moving onshore and inland.

Spotty showers and storms will continue to wind down this evening, especially once we get beyond sunset. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with mild low temperatures in the upper 70s.

Spotty showers and storms are possible early on Tuesday in coastal areas. The west wind will push the showers and thunderstorms into inland areas during the afternoon. Another batch of rain moving onshore from the Gulf is possible Tuesday evening. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

A tail of deep tropical moisture trailing behind what’s left of Ida will move overhead Wednesday and Thursday raising our rain chances. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible in some rain bands that set up across the Tampa Bay area.

Much drier air will move in late in the week cutting our rain chances for Labor Day Weekend.