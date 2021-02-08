MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Much warmer week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A warm front lifts north through the Tampa Bay area today bringing up warm and more humid air. Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon.

We have a 20% chance of a few spotty showers developing this afternoon and early evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday should be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The warm front stays to our north, so there is just a 10% chance of a shower. A similar day is expected Wednesday with highs near 80 and patchy clouds around.

By the end of the week a slow-moving cold front will linger around the state of Florida and elevate the rain chances through the weekend.