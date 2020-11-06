Max Defender 8 Forecast: Much Warmer Than Normal Temps Into Next Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will be staying very war in the low 70s and upper 60s. Look for mostly dry conditions and partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be another very warm day with temps reaching into the mid 80s. The forecast high for Tampa is 86 with partly cloudy skies and only a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday the deeper tropical moisture will move in and rain chances start to go up. The rain chances will go up to 30% for Saturday afternoon and evening. There will be a few more clouds around and temps will move up into the mid 80s.

Sunday will be a little wetter with some downpours increasing into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 80s with rain chances up to 40%.