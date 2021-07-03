MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Much drier for the Fourth, Elsa impacts possible Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This was an exceedingly soggy start to the holiday weekend today. Thankfully, the Fourth Of July looks a whole lot better.

Record rainfall in Tampa for July 3rd

We’ll be stuck in the same onshore flow weather pattern on Sunday. The west wind off of the Gulf Of Mexico will bring the chance of showers to coastal areas first thing in the morning. A spotty coverage of showers and thunderstorms will drift onshore and inland throughout the day but the overall coverage won’t be anything like what we saw today. Sunday’s rain chance is 30% with an afternoon high temperature around 90 degrees.

Monday will feature a normal afternoon coverage of showers and storms while we wait on potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa on Tuesday.

TROPICAL STORM ELSA: As of 5 PM Saturday, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa is near Haiti’s southwestern coast. This fast-moving and disorganized storm is struggling due to wind shear (& now land interaction) and more weakening is likely in the short term. Tropical Storm Watches are up for the Florida Keys.

So what does this all mean for Tampa Bay? It all depends on what Elsa looks like once it emerges north of Cuba and the exact path that it takes from there. Most forecast models have it in rough shape at that point – but there will be a window for redevelopment in the southeastern Gulf. Plan for potential Tropical Storm conditions here in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Stay with the Max Defender 8 Weather Team as we continue to track Tropical Storm Elsa.