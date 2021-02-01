Max Defender 8 Forecast: Much Colder Overnight in the 40s & 30s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will drop quickly into the 40s with lingering clouds around. It will be breezy overnight as well.

Tuesday will be winter-like across the Tampa Bay area. Temps will only reach into the mid 40s with clouds potentially lingering for most of the day. There is no rain expected, but winds will stay breezy out of the NW.

Wednesday will be quite chilly early with lows in the low 30s in northern spots to the low 40s in Tampa. Through the day temps will reach back up to around 60 degrees. It will be sunny all day and winds will be much lighter.