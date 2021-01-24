MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mostly sunny, warm and dry through Wednesday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Temperatures are mild and we’re seeing areas of dense fog again this morning. As the temperatures warm from the low 60s into the upper 60s by mid-morning, the fog will begin to lift and burn off.

We’ll see more sunshine this afternoon and temperatures will be even warmer than yesterday. Highs near 77°. Many spots south of I-4 and away from the coast will top out near 80°. Tonight will be mild again with lows near 63 degrees.

For the first half of the work week, high pressure will be in control. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be warm and it will feel muggy.

A cold front comes through on Thursday morning with a few showers and it will bring us cooler and drier air for the second half of the work week. Highs by Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-60s. We will have a couple mornings in the 40s. This cold snap will not last long.