MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mostly sunny and warm today, cold front arrives Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A much quieter and drier start to the day is underway. Eta is well to our northeast in the Atlantic and no more issues will be felt.

There are a few patchy clouds in the sky however, skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon and there is only a small chance for a stray shower south of I-4. Temperatures will warm from the low to mid 70s this morning to near 83 degrees this afternoon.

Winds are much calmer. Expect only a light breeze out of the north and northeast at 5 mph this afternoon.

High pressure will keep us mostly dry for today and Saturday although temperatures will be warm.

It turns a bit muggier and rain chances increase to a 20% as moisture returns Sunday.

A strong front will pass through Monday with a few showers. This front will bring much drier and much cooler air back to the Tampa Bay area for the remainder of the week.

Highs will be near normal but it will be a welcome relief from the near record heat so far in November. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lows will be in the mid to upper 50s starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Theta continues to churn in the northern Atlantic. This storm is expected to dissipate early next week.

In the Caribbean, Invest 98L has a 90% chance of developing any time now. The tropical wave will become organized and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or so. It will move west toward Central America.