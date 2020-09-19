MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mostly dry this afternoon, storms arrive later in day storms with winds turning breezy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Radar is quiet and temperatures are relatively comfortable this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with some passing clouds. Temps will warm into the low 90s. Rain chances stay low through much of the afternoon until 4 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms will move in from the northeast late this afternoon and could linger this evening. Winds will begin to pick up overnight and will be quite gusty by Sunday coming out of the northeast at 15-25 mph.

Most spots should dry out overnight and Sunday morning temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Clouds will stick around and we’ll see more clouds than sun throughout much of the day. Rain chances are at a 40% for passing showers pretty much at any time during the day.

Winds will stay gusty through Monday but will begin to move in some drier air that will be noticeably less humid Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances will also be quite low. Highs will be near normal in the upper 80s but morning temps will feel very comfortable in the low 70s.

Rain chances and humidity return by the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Beta is strengthening in the western Gulf and is forecast to reach hurricane strength by Sunday as it meanders. Beta is forecast to slowly move toward the Texas coastline through early next week before turning back toward the northeast just onshore or offshore of the Louisiana coastline. This storm will not impact the Tampa Bay area.

Tropical storm Wilfred in the Central Atlantic will likely remain a tropical storm through the weekend before weakening early next week and dissipating altogether by Tuesday. This storm will not impact land.

Hurricane Teddy remain a strong hurricane headed for Bermuda by Monday. The large hurricane is cause high seas near the storm which are propagating outward and larger than normal swells will reach the US east coast this weekend. This will create a high risk for rip currents. Otherwise this storm will not impact the United States directly and will have no impact on the Tampa Bay area.