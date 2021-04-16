MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mostly dry Saturday, heavy rain possible early next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll enjoy a mostly dry start to the weekend Saturday but there is a LOT of rain in the extended forecast.

A few showers are likely across northern spots this evening and tonight. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies overnight with very mild low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Outside of a few isolated showers north of I-4, Saturday will stay mostly dry. Partly sunny and muggy conditions are expected with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will rise a bit for the second half of the weekend as a frontal boundary drifts south into the Tampa Bay area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely with a 30% rain chance. Periods of rain and storms are likely Monday through Wednesday and the rain could come down heavy at times. 3-4″ of rain are possible in total over that span of days, especially in areas along and north of I-4.

Eventually this front will drop to our south on Thursday with drier and brighter weather returning.

