MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mostly dry and warm in Tampa Saturday before rain chances increase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are warm and muggy this morning and skies are mostly cloudy. Temperatures will top out near 84° this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

There is just a 10% chance for a stray shower north of I-4. Most spots will stay dry and it will be humid. Tonight will be mild with lows near 73°.

Expect more clouds on Sunday and higher rain chances, at a 30%, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms expected. A few of them could bring in gusty winds as they pass by.

The front that has been stalled over the area will get even closer on Monday and Tuesday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected both days with rain chances at a 60 to 70%. Total rain accumulations could reach 3 to 4 in in some spots.

With the rain around and the clouds, temperatures will only warm into the upper 70s but it will feel quite muggy.

The front starts to slide South Wednesday but we will still have a 40% chance for showers as it exits. The forecast calls for much drier conditions by Thursday with highs near normal, in the low 80s.

The Tampa Bay marine forecast for today includes southwest winds at 10 to 15 knots, seas 2 ft, and a light chop in the bay. The UV index is at an 11, extreme, and the gulf water temperatures are at 80°.

If you’re headed out to Sun n Fun Air show in Lakeland today, expect a mixture of sun and clouds and very humid conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s and it should be dry. Winds could be gusty at times coming out of the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.