MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mostly cloudy & cool Saturday, Sunny & pleasant Sunday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch out for low clouds and patchy dense fog this morning. A cold front is slowly making its way through the Tampa Bay area.

Clouds will be stubborn for most of the day as the drier air slowly moves In from the north. While skies will be mostly cloudy, there’s just a 10% chance for an isolated quick shower. We’ll start to see partial clearing by mid to late afternoon and much clearer skies after 6:00 p.m.

Temperatures will only warm into the low 70s this afternoon and once the clouds clear out this evening, they’ll drop off very quickly with low 60s by 9:00 p.m. It’ll be a colder start Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 50s, clear skies and calm winds.

However, the chilly temperatures do not stick around long and it’s a fast warm up Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The second half of the weekend will be spectacular with lots of sunshine, no rain and low humidity.

The warming trend continues through much of next week with highs in the mid 80s each afternoon and a lot of sunshine in the forecast. High pressure will keep cold fronts off to the north until possibly late next weekend.