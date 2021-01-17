MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and cool today, warming trend this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There is a wide spread in temperatures this morning with 30s up north in Citrus County, 40s in Polk and our southern counties away from the coast. However, temps are only in the low to mid 50s near the coast. Temperatures near the coast have stayed warmer due to cloud cover.

The clouds will likely stick around and increase in coverage throughout the day. This will keep temperatures well below average once again for the second half of the weekend.

Highs this afternoon will only be in the low 60s; 63 degrees near Tampa, and possibly cooler in spots that see the more abundant cloud cover. Winds will be calmer than yesterday.

Clouds will stick around overnight keeping temperatures milder with lows by Monday morning near 52°.

A weak and dry cold front will pass through the area Monday morning and high pressure will build in Monday afternoon. This will clear out the clouds early Monday morning and we’ll see mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon.

Slightly cooler air will filter in behind the front. While it will actually be warmer Monday afternoon, temperatures will still be below average. Highs will be in the mid-60s across Tampa bay.

The coldest temperatures over the next eight days will occur Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Low temps on Tuesday morning will be in the low 40s in Tampa, and upper 30s along the Nature Coast.

A gradual warming trend will begin Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be back near average by Wednesday, and back above average, in the mid-70s, by the end of the week and into the weekend.

A cold front will move through sometime next weekend but the exact timing remains unclear.