MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Most rain south of I-4 today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds continue off the Gulf of Mexico, so it stays muggy all day. Watch for a few passing showers this morning, and most of the afternoon storms will be south of I-4.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today with heat index values closer to 100.

Most of the rain tapers off this evening as a weak cold front arrives. Winds start to come from the northeast overnight, so it will be a bit less humid Saturday morning.

Highs will be back near 90 degrees tomorrow with a 40% chance of afternoon storms. The front lingers and keeps Sunday’s rain chance at 40% as well.

Next week, some drier air finally arrives, so rain chances drop to 20% Monday and 10% Tuesday. It will feel less muggy as well.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. It will meander there and gain strength for the next several days. It could strengthen to a hurricane. Hurricane Teddy is now a Category 4 hurricane, but it poses no threat to Florida. Tropical Storm Vicky is dissipating. One tropical wave coming off Africa has a 60% chance of developing, and another one set to come off the coast has a 20% chance.