MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Morning sweater weather to return later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At least for the next few days, high pressure will continue to keep a front from the Central Plains held within the interior of the Southeast and pull in more of a southerly flow. This means we will resume with partly sunny afternoons with highs 5 to 10 degrees above average and slowly build up the humidity as we move into Wednesday.

By St. Patrick’s Day, a secondary front and low from the west will deep more south through the Mississippi River Valley forcing our high pressure to track east into the Atlantic. Daytime will slightly slip to the upper 70s and low 80s along with picking up breezy conditions out of the south/southeast.

This paves the way for the front to interact with the coast by Thursday. The timing of this front is still up in the air but for now, models indicate scattered rain to be more impactful by the end of the day Thursday and into the overnight. Severe weather is not expected with this system but wet and slick conditions for the Thursday evening commute or Friday morning commute may result in hazardous driving conditions.

As the front passes, an area of low pressure concentrated near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, will pull colder air out of the Ohio River Valley and the northern Appalachians through the Southeast and finally into the Sunshine State. Expect Friday to be breezy with daytime highs in the low 70s. By the weekend, any early morning activities will require sweaters! Morning lows will drop into the mid and upper 50s through the weekend.