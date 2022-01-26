MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Morning showers and lingering clouds through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for passing light rain or sprinkles this morning as you head out for work and school. There will be plenty of puddles around from yesterday’s rain as well.

While the rain chances decrease through the day, a stray shower or two is possible at any time. Clouds continue, but temperatures will be warmer than yesterday. Highs reach the mid 60s, which is still below average.

Clouds linger around tonight as well with lows in the low to mid 50s. Our warmest day is Thursday with highs near 70 degrees. The rain chance is just 10% through the day.

We actually make it back into the upper 60s Friday before the next cold front arrives. There’s a 30% chance of late-day showers Friday that end early on Saturday morning. Behind that front, much colder air arrives.

Highs will only be in the low-mid 50s on Saturday, so Gasparilla pirates and parade-goers should definitely bundle up. It’s going to be windy and chilly. Once the sun sets Saturday evening, temperatures sink fast. Overnight lows will be in the 30s!

Sunday will be a little warmer, but it stays chilly. Even with lots of sunshine, highs only hit the upper 50s.