Max Defender 8 Forecast: Morning Rain Will Develop Again On Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday night there will be lingering cloud cover, but not much rain is expected. An onshore wind flow will keep things warm and humid with lows near 78 by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with rain developing near the coast in the morning. By midday the rain chance goes up to 40% with storms pushing east. Tuesday afternoon the storms will push into inland spots and then off to the east coast of Florida. The high will be near 90 in the afternoon.

Wednesday the pattern continues with rain near the coast in the morning. The rain chance is yet again about 40% with a high of 89.