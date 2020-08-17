MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Morning coastal storms spread inland through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few showers and storms are moving onshore this morning with a westerly wind pattern continuing. Temperatures are mild and it feels quite muggy outside.

Rain chances will stay high near the coast with a few showers here and there moving onshore through the morning hours. By midday, the showers and storms will begin to spread inland and become a bit more widespread. During the late afternoon, any showers will move east and exit the Tampa Bay area leaving a mostly dry evening.

Highs today will top out in the low 90s but it will feel more like 100 degrees when you factor in the humidity. Temperatures will fall after any showers move through. Tonight’s lows will be near 78 degrees. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

The onshore wind pattern will continue for most of the week leaving morning showers at the coast in the forecast.

A southeasterly wind pattern returns Friday allowing storms to pop up mainly in the afternoons along the sea breeze.