MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More sunshine Thursday, soggy stretch coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another sunny and very warm day today, we’re looking ahead to some better rain chances in the extended forecast.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s by morning. A weak front to our north will drift closer to the Tampa Bay area on Thursday. Some extra clouds and a few isolated showers are possible tomorrow evening, mostly across areas north of I-4. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low and mid 80s.

Shower chances will get a little better on Friday as this front drifts above us. Look for a mix of sun and clouds along with a few spotty showers. We’ll enjoy a warm and dry start to the weekend on Saturday before rain chances really start climbing on Sunday.

Atmospheric moisture will pool along a front stalled directly above us keeping us in a soggy pattern from the second half of the weekend all the way into the middle of next week.