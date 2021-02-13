MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More rounds of showers and storms this weekend, some strong possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We enjoyed a nice lull in the action this afternoon after a strong batch of showers and storms rolled through the Tampa Bay area this morning. Unfortunately, we’re not done with the unsettled weather on this Valentine’s Day weekend just yet.

Another round of showers and storms will move through later this evening and overnight. A few of the storms could be strong or severe. Expect more low clouds, fog and patchy sea fog to develop overnight. Otherwise, it’ll be a warm and muggy night with low temperatures only falling into the middle and upper 60s.

Another disturbance will move along the stalled frontal boundary to our north keeping the potential for additional rounds of strong and severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Valentine’s Day Sunday. The strongest of the storms could produce some damaging wind gusts and brief, isolated tornadoes.

The stalled front boundary will persist into early next week before passing through as a weak cold front on Tuesday. A stronger cold front will arrive late in the week with a big cool down expected for next weekend.