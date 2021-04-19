MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More rounds of rain and storms Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a soggy and storm start to the work week today, we’ve got more wet weather in the forecast for Tuesday.

We’ll enjoy a bit of a break this evening with only a few showers around. Look for mostly cloudy, mild and muggy conditions overnight with low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s.

Another round of rain and storms will arrive early on Tuesday. A few of the storms could be strong or severe with high wind gusts as the primary threat. There is a low chance of an isolated tornado and we’ll track that threat closely with Max Defender 8. A scattered coverage of showers and storms is expected throughout the day on Tuesday with a 70% rain chance.

Thankfully, the stalled front that is triggering all this rainfall will drop to our south later this week. A few showers are possible, especially south of I-4 into early Wednesday. Eventually, drier air will arrive with sunshine breaking out for the second half of the work week.

Another fast moving front will bring the chance of showers late Saturday into early Sunday.