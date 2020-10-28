MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More record-setting heat expected; front arrives this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After hitting 92 degrees Monday and Tuesday and setting record high temperatures, we could be close to another record today. Highs should make it to 90 degrees, and the record for today is 91 set just last year.

Humidity is high for late October as well, so heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. There is just a 20% chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower.

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall near New Orleans tonight. After landfall, it races to the northeast and helps drag a cold front toward Florida.

Tomorrow will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s, but the front arrives late tomorrow evening and adds a 20% chance of rain. The front pushes to our south Friday morning, and cooler air arrives behind it. Friday’s high will be in the low 80s with lower humidity.