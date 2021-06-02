MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More humid with scattered afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a record-tying high of 96 degrees yesterday, we stay closer to average this afternoon. Highs reach 90 degrees, but it will be more humid.

Spotty showers start to form just after lunchtime, and the coverage of storms increases into the early evening. The best chance for heavy downpours is along and west of I-75 where the sea breeze from the Gulf of Mexico collides with the east breeze. Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%.

We expect a similar day tomorrow with highs near 90 and a 40% chance of afternoon storms. The rain chance increases slightly to 50% on Friday.

The summer storm pattern continues into the weekend. Early next week, some drier air arrives and rain chances drop slightly.