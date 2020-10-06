MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More humid and a few afternoon showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Near summer-like humidity has returned to the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures climb to 90 degrees, so the heat index will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees this afternoon.

A stalled front helps generate a few afternoon showers and storms. Today’s rain chance is 30%. It will be not be as gusty as yesterday, but there will be a light breeze.

Similar conditions expected tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees and a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Hurricane Delta passes through the central Gulf of Mexico potentially headed toward Louisiana later this week. As it does, some drier air gets pulled across the Florida peninsula, so our rain chances drop to 20% Thursday. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.