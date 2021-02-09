MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More fog develops tonight, warm all week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures surged way above average this afternoon from the upper 70s along the coast to the mid 80s across inland areas. This warm up will continue into the middle of the week!

The south breeze has added extra atmospheric moisture to the air above us and you can certainly feel the increased humidity. This moisture will once again help generate more low clouds and fog across the Tampa Bay area tonight. Watch out for areas of dense fog and sea fog first thing Wednesday morning. Temperatures tonight will stay very mild only dropping into the mid 60s.

Once the morning cloud cover and fog dissipates Wednesday morning, skies will turn mostly sunny. High temperatures will surge well above average into the low and mid 80s. Widespread fog is expected once again on Thursday morning.

An approaching front will bring rain chances late in the week. This front will stall above us over the weekend keeping some wet weather in the forecast all the way into early next week.