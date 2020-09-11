MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More downpours develop this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity is slightly higher this morning, and temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s early this afternoon.

Rain chances increase to 60% for the late afternoon and evening. More heavy downpours are expected. Watch for quick street flooding in areas where persistent rain has already occurred.

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the Tampa Bay area Saturday morning through Sunday morning. It will not take much more rain to create street flooding in some low-lying areas or flood-prone spots. Remember, turn around; don’t drown. Never drive through water that is completely covering the road.

A tropical wave in the Bahamas stays to our south tomorrow, but the rain chance is still 40% for passing downpours. Highs reach the low 90s tomorrow.

Rain chances return to 50% Sunday and Monday with highs near 90 degrees.