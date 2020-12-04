MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More clouds and increasing rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of an approaching cold front. Despite less sunshine today, temperatures still climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with a wind from the south.

A few light sprinkles are possible during the day, but the heavier showers and storms are expected late this evening and into tomorrow morning as the front passes. Rain chances stay at 20% today and increase to 50% overnight.

Clouds clear out, and humidity drops Saturday afternoon. Highs stay in the low 70s, and it will feel cool Saturday night with lows in the low 50s.

Expect more clouds around on Sunday as another front gets closer. Rain chances are best Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s Sunday and Monday. It should be even cooler next week.