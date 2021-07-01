MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: More afternoon storms; pattern shifts tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just like the last few days, scattered heavy downpours develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. Today’s rain chance is 60%. The heaviest rain will set up along I-75 before drifting toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening.

It stays muggy with extra clouds around today, and highs are held down in the upper 80s. The rain tapers off after sunset with lows in the mid 70s.

The weather pattern shifts tomorrow, and a stronger breeze off the Gulf of Mexico will create a few showers in the morning, especially near the coast. As the day progresses, showers and storms push toward the east coast of Florida.

Tomorrow’s rain chance is still 50%, but it should be much drier in the late afternoon and evening. This pattern continues into Saturday as well. Overall rain chances drop to 40% Saturday and 30% Sunday.

Next week’s forecast will depend on the track of Tropical Depression 5. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa as it passes through the Caribbean Islands. Most models keep the system a tropical storm, but it may get close to Florida next week, so we will keep a close eye on it.