TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be another hot afternoon with temps in the low 90s with a 40% chance of afternoon storms. The rain will begin to develop after Noon and through the day storms will increase.

Wednesday will be a scorcher with highs in the low to mid 90s again. The rain chance will be 40% again.

The rain chances drop to 30% for Thursday & Friday.